Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: We are targeted, allege voters from minority communities 

Names of over six lakh voters from 28 constituencies in Bengaluru Urban have reportedly been removed.

Published: 21st November 2022 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Thousands of voters expressed their anger against BBMP officials and the Election Commission after they learnt that their names had been removed from the voter list. 

Names of over six lakh voters from 28 constituencies in Bengaluru Urban have reportedly been removed and voters alleged that the NGO Chilume Trust, which was revising the voter list, has targeted people from minority communities. 

Nusrat Bhanu, a resident of Rahamat Nagar, said, “Our community has been targeted by the 
NGO and BBMP officials. My neighbours and I have been voting for 50 years and some of the vegetable vendors in the area were shocked that their names had been deleted from the list. We have had our houses here for the last 80 years. I think BJP party workers are behind this scam and they intentionally deleted 65 names in our locality.”

Syed Mehboob, an engineer from Sultanpalya, said, “They have taken away our right by removing our names. I checked the Election Commission website and also called the helpline centre which confirmed that my name has been removed. I have taken leave and voted for the last 15 years.”

BBMP launches campaign  
District election officer  and BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, after going through the draft voter list, said the BBMP has launched a special campaign till December 8 to allow name deletion, background identity card name addition and correction.

After visiting ward offices at various Assembly constituencies in the city, Girinath said voters should take advantage of the campaign and submit their claims and objections. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Voters list NGO Chilume Trust
India Matters
Sanjay Raut and Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rahul calls up Sanjay Raut; Sena MP says such gestures becoming rare in times of political bitterness
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
BJP releases purported sting video to claim AAP selling ticket for MCD polls
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File | EPS)
If CM was unaware of what was happening in his office, he was incompetent: Kerala Governor 
A speeding goods train detailed at Korai station in Jajpur district crashed into waiting passengers killing at least three of them. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Goods train crashes into Odisha's Korai station; three killed, several injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp