Dressed up canines steal the show at pet festival

BENGALURU: Pet Fed, the largest pet festival in the country, was held at Jayamahal Palace in Bengaluru over the weekend after a hiatus of three years.

There were stalls for canines of all shapes and sizes as well as stalls dedicated to pet owners at the festival. Stalls also included ‘Indies’, dedicated to promoting indigenous dog breeds and one for DNA testing to help ensure the health of dogs.

Akshay Gupta, founder of Pet Fed, said the event was conceptualised to help give pets a chance to socialise. “Pets also deserve a chance to go out, socialize, have fun and that’s why we created Pet Fed. We also witnessed a much larger crowd than usual this year,” he said. The competition saw a footfall of over 900 dogs.

The event kicked off on Saturday with a plethora of competitions for pets, including a talent show for the furry guests, with a number of awards given out for the best Pet Fed Mascat as well as those for ‘Indie’ dogs and a social media contest. For the first time, grooming sessions for pet owners were held to train them on handling a dog. Day two of the festival saw female dogs dressed up in pink dresses, with some even sporting jewellery, in a pet fashion show.

While the festival was attended by a majority of dogs, it also saw spaces specifically for cats, parrots and even iguanas. The carnival is also all set to be held in Delhi and Mumbai in the coming two months.

