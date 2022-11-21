Learn about Karnataka’s heritage through postcard videos  

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Want to know about the unique heritage of Karnataka, its wonderful festivals and ancient culture through a short video? You just need to step inside any major Post Office this week to do so. India Post on November 18 signed an MoU with Bengaluru-based Flippar to sell its eye-catchy postcards and postal covers through major post offices in Karnataka. “The Philately bureaux of the General Post Office in Bengaluru and the Head Post Offices in Mysuru, Belagavi and Mangaluru will be selling them,” Chief Postmaster General (Karnataka Circle) S Rajendra Kumar told TNIE.

Flippar has created 600 unique Augmented Reality (AR) cards, each priced at Rs 50, which showcase India’s rich heritage. The Lion’s share of them are illustrations on Karnataka like the Stone Chariot at Hampi, Vidhana Soudha, Badami, MTR and Koshys, India Coffee House, MG Road, festivals and many heritage buildings.

What is AR card?

An AR card or cover will have a video clip accompanied by audio about a specific landmark or tradition covered. “The duration of the clip ranges between 45 seconds and 90 seconds,” explains Vivek Mahaveer Jain, Director of Flippar. “One needs to download our app Flippar Go, available on both Google store and Apple store, click the Magic Eye button and scan the postcard to get a 3D view and for the video to play,” he said.

“They are already selling like hot cakes at book stores for over a year now. Post offices across the state will now help us have a much larger reach,” Jain said. It is a win-win situation for both as the Postal Department stands to get 20% of the revenue generated from these cards. Flippar has printed the cards in bulk and will be dispatching them to the post offices before Wednesday. “From Thursday, public can buy them,” Jain said.

Blossoms and Goobes bookshops on Church Street, Champaca bookstore on Cunningham Road, Bangalore Creative Circus at Yeshwanthpur and Paperback Bookshop at Rangasankara already sell them.

