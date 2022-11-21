Home Cities Bengaluru

PSLV-C54 all set to blast off on Nov 26

The rocket will contain nine payloads, consisting of the Oceansat-3 and eight nano satellites.

Published: 21st November 2022 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

ISRO

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C54 from its Sriharikota-based Satish Dhawan Space Centre at 11.56 am on November 26. 

The rocket will contain nine payloads, consisting of the Oceansat-3 and eight nano satellites. It will be the 56th mission of the PSLV and the third launch in 2022, after a successful launch of C52 and C53 in February and June, respectively.  

Seven of the nano satellites aboard the PSLV are from various aerospace companies and start-ups. Four of them belong to Spaceflight USA, a Seattle-based company, one to Swiss satellite communications company Astrocast, and two to Dhruva Space, a Hyderabad-based aerospace company. In addition to this, the rocket will also carry a Bhutanese satellite, BhutanSat.

Oceansat-3 is the fourth of five planned earth observation satellites to be launched as part of the Oceansat series. The satellite will serve the purpose of carrying out collection of oceanographic and atmospheric data.  

