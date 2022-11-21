Home Cities Bengaluru

Walkathon to promote kid wellness held in Bengaluru

The event was flagged off by Mohan, actress Sapthami Gowda and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic-East) Kala Krishnaswamy.

Children take part in the walkathon orgnised by Rainbow Children’s Hospital at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Centre is taking a number of steps to promote health and wellness among children, said Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan. He was speaking at a walkathon to raise awareness on child health organised by Rainbow Children’s Hospital at Kanteerava Stadium on Sunday.

The event was flagged off by Mohan, actress Sapthami Gowda and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic-East) Kala Krishnaswamy. Krishnaswamy stressed that being fit is important for everyone, including children, and acknowledged the contributions of the hospital in this.

Over 1,200 children, along with their parents, took part in the event, alongside doctors and other heads of the hospital. Gowda appreciated the efforts of the hospital in ensuring that kids were healthy during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

