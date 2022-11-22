Bengaluru: Chief Secretary, officers brainstorm on traffic woes

Home Cities Bengaluru

Congress leaders and workers stage a protest near Hebbal flyover demanding a solution to traffic woes, in Bengaluru on Monday | Shashidhar Byrappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma on Monday conducted a high-level meeting with senior officials of various departments to chalk out solutions for the city’s perennial traffic nightmare.

The meeting decided to develop infrastructures at ten junctions, including Silk Board, Iblur, Jayadeva, Hebbal and Goragunteplaya, in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits. Sharma also advised the traffic police to alert the BBMP about potholes so that they are immediately filled.

Additional Chief Secretary Rajaneesh Goyal and Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy also attended the meeting along with Urban Development Department additional chief secretary Rakesh Singh.

Meanwhile, Congress members, led by party leaders Krishna Byregowda and Ramalingalinga Reddy, staged a protest near the Hebbal flyover demanding a solution to the traffic woes on the busy Ballari Road.

The protesters raised slogans against the BJP government and demanded immediate implementation of an action plan to decongest traffic at the flyover and near Esteem Mall. The Congress leaders said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who also holds the post of Bengaluru in-charge minister, had failed to solve the traffic issues in and around the city.

The Congress leaders suggested that another flyover should be constructed at Hebbal to address the traffic issues.  Residents of the vicinity, who were also part of the protest, said the government has no permanent solution to address the traffic issues. They said traffic density opposite Esteem Mall is very high and the traffic police are also fed up managing the traffic.

The residents said while the government had dropped the plan to construct an elevated flyover from Chalukya Circle to Hebbal, it has still not come up with any solution to address the bottlenecks at the entrance of the flyovers.

It may be recalled that Bengaluru traffic police recently issued a notification prohibiting the movement of all goods vehicles from Sadahalli Junction to Hebbal flyover between 8.30 am and 10.30 am to traffic congestion.

MASTER PLAN TO DEAL WITH TRAFFIC: CM
Bengaluru: After appointing a special commissioner for traffic management, a master plan is being prepared to deal with high traffic density, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Monday. New offices of the special transport commissioner and traffic police stations will be set up. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy has been asked to take a call on opening of new traffic police stations, where density of traffic is high. Under the Nirbhaya scheme, 7,500 intelligence cameras are installed to monitor non-stop vehicle movement, Bommai said. 

