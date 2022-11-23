BDA recovers land worth Rs 30 crore

Home Cities Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) on Tuesday demolished six sheds that had come up illegally on its property in J P Nagar and took possession of 22 guntas of land worth Rs 30 crore. The land is in Alahalli, located in the first block of JP Nagar’s 9th Phase.

This marks the second major demolition undertaken by the authority in the the last four days.BDA Task Force Superintendent of Police Nanjunde Gowda told TNIE, “A team of 30 personnel from the BDA along with ten from the local police offered protection to the BDA officials carrying out the demolition. Two earthmovers were used by the BDA. Some more work is pending and it will be completed by Wednesday and the property fenced too.”

On November 19, BDA had recovered property worth Rs 20 crore by demolishing illegal structures at Kothanur village in JP Nagar 8th Block, said a release. The demolitions are set to continue.

The Supreme Court recently regularised 47 more buildings in the Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout. This is in light of the recommendations made by the Justice A V Chandrashekar Committee in its 26th report, said an official release. With this, a total of 4,985 buildings in the Layout have been regularised.

