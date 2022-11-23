Buying diapers proves costly for new father 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 30-year-old man who was trying to buy diapers online for his newborn baby, lost his hard-earned money after he was tricked by cyber fraudsters. The accused called the victim under the pretext of confirming the order and gave his contact info to fill in some details, including the address where the order was to be placed.

Unaware of the plot, the victim clicked on the link, giving access to his mobile, and the accused transferred funds from his UPI account to his own. The victim lost nearly Rs 50,000. CEN police registered a case. The victim was identified as BT Santosh Kumar, a resident of Bengaluru-Ramanagar Road. The victim, a driver, filed a complaint on Saturday.

“The details of the mobile phone through which the accused contacted the victim is being checked. The victim lost the money in multiple transactions. He should have informed the bank asking for stop payment, but he did not act,” said the police.

