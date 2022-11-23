Home Cities Bengaluru

Good, bad, ugly? Give feedback at this police station

Initiative launched to create friendly station

Published: 23rd November 2022

Police

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To set right public perception of police stations, the Bandepalya police station has started an initiative where feedback from visitors and complainants are collected and put out on the website, www.darparna.net.

The initiative is to create “friendly police, a friendly atmosphere at the station, speedy redressal of issues and remove corruption”, states the website. Once a visitor comes to the station, he/she is handed over a form, which has columns for time of visit, purpose, officer who attended to them, decision taken and the visitor’s view of the station with options like excellent, very good, good, average and poor.

Deepak Kanchi, a management consultant who helped build the platform, says, “Darpana is an initiative of Inspector LY Rajesh and his team at the Bandepalya police station to capture the feedback from complaints on www.darpana.net. Every complainant visiting the station is requested to provide the feedback on the overall experience of visiting the station.”

Suryakanth Hatti, who is now a traffic assistant sub-inspector at Wilson Garden, earlier worked at the Bandepalya Law and Order Police Station as a writer when the concept was at its initial stages. Hatti was asked by the inspector to team up with Deepak from Design Code, a software company, to ensure that the feedback mechanism takes shape.

“Darpana has a tagline ‘You Reflect Us and We Reflect You’ to help build trust between the police and public. I am happy that I was part of that unique effort. Since its inception in March this year, the station has got feedback from over 270 people. There are plans to develop this concept further where visitors giving the feedback will also receive acknowledgement messages on their phones,” he added.

The inspector and senior sub-inspector will review the response once every 15 days and the policeman who has got the best review will be rewarded during the monthly station parade. After some public personalities mentioned it on Twitter, DG&IGP Praveen Sood appreciated the effort.

