Karnataka: 5.86 lakh disabled get UDID cards

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday said that around 5.86 lakh Unique Disability Identification Cards (UDID) have been distributed to needy citizens so far. The maximum number has been issued in Ramanagara, Chikkamagaluru and Bagalkot districts.

Distribution was also recorded in Haveri, Uttara Kananda, Belagavi and Mandya. He said the purpose of the cards is to help the disabled avail of several government benefits. The cards are being distributed in collaboration with the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities.

Citizens must register their names on the UDID portal to get the card and avail the facilities. “With the UDID cards, the government can track beneficiary facilities at all levels of implementation -- block, district, state and national. Earlier, only seven types of impairments were considered in the disability list. But after the amendment of the RPWD Act of 2016, an additional 21 types of disabilities have been included.

BENGALURU: Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday said that around 5.86 lakh Unique Disability Identification Cards (UDID) have been distributed to needy citizens so far. The maximum number has been issued in Ramanagara, Chikkamagaluru and Bagalkot districts. Distribution was also recorded in Haveri, Uttara Kananda, Belagavi and Mandya. He said the purpose of the cards is to help the disabled avail of several government benefits. The cards are being distributed in collaboration with the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities. Citizens must register their names on the UDID portal to get the card and avail the facilities. “With the UDID cards, the government can track beneficiary facilities at all levels of implementation -- block, district, state and national. Earlier, only seven types of impairments were considered in the disability list. But after the amendment of the RPWD Act of 2016, an additional 21 types of disabilities have been included.