Suicide prevention book sets target: Cut mortality by 10 per cent

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Ministry for Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) recently released the first-ever National Suicide Prevention Strategy book, which aims to reduce suicide mortality by 10 per cent in the country by 2030. The report stated that there is a need to establish effective surveillance mechanisms for suicides within three years, to establish psychiatry OPD that provide suicide prevention services in all districts within five years, and to integrate mental well-being curriculum in all educational institutions within the next eight years.

Experts and medical professionals state that while other countries regularly have such reports, it is the first time it has been recorded in India. This is because the number of cases is on the rise, more so since Covid-19. A senior MoHFW official said that cases of suicide are higher among men, as compared to women, in 2020, but now cases among women and children are also on the rise.

There is, thus, a need to have special spaces in offices, educational institutions, residential associations and other areas where people can reach out easily and talk to seek help. There should be regular sessions with dialogues and conversations in educational institutions and work spaces to understand what a person is going through. Experts should be roped in to assess feedback and observe people to spot early signs and give immediate help. Dr Pratima Murthy, director and senior professor of psychiatry, National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (Nimhans), said while psychosocial factors have led to a rise in cases, there has also been an increase after Covid-19.

Thus, there is a need for a multi-sectoral approach to address the issue. There is a need for all sorts of engagement to reduce cases, and also reduce easy availability and public access to organo-phosphorous compounds like acid and pesticide. Admitting that most youth today are suffering from anxiety, depression and other issues, Dr Murthy said that responsible medical prescription and treatment plays a crucial role. The report includes World Health Organisation’s approach in suicide prevention, known as ‘LIVE LIFE’ — Leadership, Interventions, Vision and Evaluation (LIVE) and Less means for suicide, Interaction with media, Form the young, Early identification (LIFE) as a cross- cutting strategy.

