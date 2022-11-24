Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP takes up rapid road work on pilot basis

The precast concrete slabs are designed and developed taking into consideration the existing and future traffic conditions and the road lasts at least four decades, he said.

Published: 24th November 2022 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2022 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

The rapid road work being carried out on Old Madras Road | express

The rapid road work being carried out on Old Madras Road | express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With city roads crying for attention, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is thinking of moving from white topping to rapid road work which largely cuts the time taken to lay concrete roads.

Palike Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Wednesday inspected a 500-metre stretch on Old Madras Road from 100 Ft Road Junction to Petrol Junction, where a pilot project of the new method has been carried out. Though it costs 20 per cent more than the traditional method for every kilometre, it takes far less time to lay, he said. “It uses a pre-cast method.

The cost escalation is because of transportation of the precast from the plant to the site. If this works, we can consider it for other roads too,” he added This stretch was chosen for the pilot project as the work would ease traffic near NGEF, Baiyyappanahalli and Indiranagar 100 Feet Road.

Explaining the method, officials from UltraTech Cement, which is the innovation partner in the project, claimed that this latest technology is used in developing countries like the US. “In the precast tensioning concrete method, readymade slabs are laid and connected by steel cables on either side of the joints using cranes. A 150-metre stretch can be laid in just a day or two, and traffic can be allowed soon after,” said PM Hiremath, regional manager, UltraTech Cement.

The precast concrete slabs are designed and developed taking into consideration the existing and future traffic conditions and the road lasts at least four decades, he said. White topping of 1 km of road costs Rs 7.5 crore, while under the new method, it is higher at Rs a9.3 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP Rapid Road
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp