Bengaluru: Accountant diverts Rs 35 lakh cash from firm, absconds

The accountant  GR Shantha Kumar is a resident of Kodigehalli.

Published: 24th November 2022 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2022 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 32-year-old accountant of a private firm is on the run after diverting the firm’s money into his savings bank account. The accused has misappropriated around Rs 35 lakh. The accused was maintaining the firm’s complete bank transactions.

He has also stolen the company’s mobile phone which was registered in the bank to send the OTPs and SMSes of each bank transaction. The firm is into distributing soft drinks to multiple outlets in the city.  A case of criminal breach of trust by a clerk has been registered against the accused. The Kodigehalli police has registered the case.

The accountant  GR Shantha Kumar is a resident of Kodigehalli. Masood Ali, 62, the businessman residing in Sahakaranagar 5th block has filed the complaint against the accountant. Ali owns a distribution center at Tata Nagar. Kumar was working as the accountant from September, last year. 

He had total access to the bank transactions of the firm. He is alleged to have transferred the firm’s funds to his account on November 15.  “The accountant has even deleted the CCTV camera footage of the office before fleeing. We are tracking him based on his mobile phone number,” said the police. 

