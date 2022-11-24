Home Cities Bengaluru

Hear it out

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan recently revealed he had vestibular hypofunction. Here’s all you need 
to know about the condition

Published: 24th November 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2022 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Hindi film actor Varun Dhawan (Photo | PTI)

Hindi film actor Varun Dhawan (Photo | PTI)

By Sreenivasa Murthy TM
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The inner ear’s organs  are basically organs of balance and are more commonly referred to as vestibular organs. Vestibular difficulties occur when one of the organs does not function as normally as the other does. Any injury, viral infection, or autoimmune condition, altered blood flow, medication (ototoxicity) could be the causes. Hence, anyone can experience these problems, and there is no particular reason as to who will be impacted by this condition. When a person is affected by the condition, the main issue that needs attention is the reason for its occurrence. As some uncertain factors are responsible for this health issue, it is quite understandable that it can affect people of any age range.

Symptoms:
Vestibular hypofunction can either be acute, sub-acute, or chronic, depending on the etiology. Most frequently, the presenting feature of the body will become unbalanced when the inner ear is affected. A person affected by this disease typically experiences giddiness or dizziness, blurred vision when moving their head, and an imbalance that makes them feel uneasy performing daily tasks. Along with that, in an acute instance, the patient may also feel severe giddiness, vomiting, and instability. The difficulty tends to get worse at night.

Treatment:
This is not a preventable problem, as the causes are varied and can affect anyone. The only cause which to a certain extent is in our control is management of blood flow by following a healthy lifestyle, avoiding alcohol, smoking, taking medication in case of hypercholesterolemia and such. They can be treated according to professional recommendations. In this case, patients are advised medication and rest to manage the initial symptoms based on the contributing causes and the severity of the symptoms. Usually, by following the recommended measures, problems could be resolved in a couple of weeks. In case the condition arises due to use of ototoxic drugs, controlling the symptoms and preventing side effects might require  professional help and altering of ototoxic drug with another medication. Additionally, some people require more than just medication to recover; and are advised to participate in rehabilitative exercises in order to return to their usual lives.

The duration of treatment is determined by the cause of the problem, whether it affected one or both sides of the ear, and maintaining rehabilitative activities. Despite being a serious disease, 70 per cent of individuals often recover successfully. Sometimes a person may experience problems in the long run if both sides are involved and have been present for a long time. People can usually manage this problem with timely expert advice and subsequent rehabilitative practices.

(The writer is a consultant ENT Surgeon, Manipal Hospital, Yeshwanthpur)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
vestibular hypofunction
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp