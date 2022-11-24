Home Cities Bengaluru

Labourer in Kannada actor Darshan's farm house gets 43 years jail term in POCSO case

The court directed Karnataka State Legal Services Authority to release a compensation of Rs 7 lakh to the victim.

Published: 24th November 2022 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2022 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

jail prison

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

BENGALURU: A special POCSO court in Mysuru has sentenced a labourer from Bihar to 43 years in prison for sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl.

Judge Shayma Khamroz found Najeeb (33) guilty and sentenced him on charges under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A fine for Rs 50,000 was imposed on him.

Najeeb was employed in Vinish Darshan Katewari Stud Farm owned by Kannada actor Darshan.

He used to look after the horses at the farm house located on T Narasipura Road.

According to prosecution, the 33-year-old man repeatedly sexually assaulted the minor in 2021.

The matter came to light after the victim narrated the ordeal to her parents, who brought it to the notice of the stud farm management.

Subsequently, a complaint was lodged with the police, following which a case was registered.

The court directed Karnataka State Legal Services Authority to release a compensation of Rs 7 lakh to the victim.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kannada actor Darshan POCSO case
India Matters
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Chhatrapati Shivaji remarks row: Maharashtra governor Koshyari called to Delhi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Will complain to state election commissioner over conspiracy to assassinate Delhi CM Kejriwal: AAP
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
UP: Ambulance driver gives injection to patient in hospital, health dept seeks clarification from official
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Delhi govt constructed toilets in schools, counted them as classrooms: BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp