RR Nagar residents protest BBMP plan to build school at ground

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Residents of Rajarajeshwarinagar, including women, children and senior citizens, on Wednesday protested against the state government’s decision to build a school at the 1.6-acre Kempegowda playground. Carrying posters and raising slogans, the protestors gathered in large numbers at the ground, demanding that it be maintained as it is as the ground is the only avenue for children and youth to pursue their interest in sports.

“RR Nagar is a residential area, spread over 155 acres. There are 1.45 lakh residents in the biodiverse-rich locality. There are plenty of schools here and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s plan to build one on this playground is not a good idea,” said a resident.

Residents appealed to the authorities to spare this ground for sport activities and build a modern school with all amenities at a civic amenity site. “There are more than 20 CA sites to choose from in the locality. It is the duty of the government to provide playgrounds in all residential areas for people’s physical and mental health,” said a women protester.

BBMP Chief Engineer (RR Nagar Zone) Vijay Kumar pacified the protestors and sought time till Tuesday to set up a meeting with the BBMP zonal commissioner to get a clarity on the issue. “We have asked the Bengaluru Development Authority officials to show us the plan and till then, we will maintain the status quo,” said the chief engineer.

