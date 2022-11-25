Home Cities Bengaluru

Fake Customs officer held, Rs 34.5 lakh seized

The couple also took money from people by assuring them of jobs at the airport.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The North East Division police have arrested a couple on charges of cheating people by posing as Customs officer and seized Rs 34.5 lakh from them. The accused used to claim that they would get gold ornaments, which are seized by the customs department at the Kempegowda International Airport, at cheaper rates. The arrested are Darbin Das alias Mohan Das (32) and his wife Dhanushya alias Rachel (31).

The couple had cheated many people, including teachers of a Montessori where their kid is studying, neighbours of their rented upscale flat and the owner and trainers of a nail art academy in Indiranagar. They were also cheating by claiming to get high-end mobile phones seized by the airport authorities, at cheaper rates. The couple also took money from people by assuring them of jobs at the airport.

The North East police arrested the accused from a flat in Udupi, following which they were taken to their rented flat on the Mangaluru Airport Road where the police recovered the Rs 34.5 cash along with 106 grams of gold ornaments.

“From a few victims, including an architect who resides on the Thindlu Main Road, the couple had collected Rs 68 lakh. They also cheated the teacher of the Montessori by assuring her a job at the airport. The teacher, a resident of Devanahalli had given them Rs 96,750, after she was promised a monthly salary of Rs 1.3 lakh,” a police official said.

