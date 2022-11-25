Science complements spirituality, says CM Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: CM Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday that science and spirituality are two sides of the same coin. He was speaking at the 14th BGS Founder’s Day and BGS Utsav 2022, where he inaugurated the BGSGIMS Library. He advised students on thinking logically, stating that it is a step towards success.“Young students must be vigilant. College days are a golden time where you have energy, goals, dreams and a desire to achieve these goals,” he said.

“Along with preaching spirituality even science is taught at BGS as both of them are two faces of a coin. Science and spirituality are required for a reformed life,” he said.

Ministers R Ashoka and ST Somashekar, as well as former Mandya MP Ramya were also present during the inauguration. BGS Utsav celebrations will go on till Friday, where Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayan, School Education Minister BC Nagesh and Health Minister K Sudhakar will be present.

