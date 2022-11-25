Home Cities Bengaluru

Science complements spirituality, says CM Bommai

Ministers R Ashoka and ST Somashekar, as well as former Mandya MP Ramya were also present during the inauguration.

Published: 25th November 2022 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Ministers R Ashoka, ST Somashekar, Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swami during the BGS Founder’s Day on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: CM Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday that science and spirituality are two sides of the same coin. He was speaking at the 14th BGS Founder’s Day and BGS Utsav 2022, where he inaugurated the BGSGIMS Library. He advised students on thinking logically, stating that it is a step towards success.“Young students must be vigilant. College days are a golden time where you have energy, goals, dreams and a desire to achieve these goals,” he said.

“Along with preaching spirituality even science is taught at BGS as both of them are two faces of a coin. Science and spirituality are required for a reformed life,” he said.

Ministers R Ashoka and ST Somashekar, as well as former Mandya MP Ramya were also present during the inauguration. BGS Utsav celebrations will go on till Friday, where Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayan, School Education Minister BC Nagesh and Health Minister K Sudhakar will be present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai BGS Utsav
India Matters
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Chhatrapati Shivaji remarks row: Maharashtra governor Koshyari called to Delhi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Will complain to state election commissioner over conspiracy to assassinate Delhi CM Kejriwal: AAP
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
UP: Ambulance driver gives injection to patient in hospital, health dept seeks clarification from official
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Delhi govt constructed toilets in schools, counted them as classrooms: BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp