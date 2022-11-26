19 two-wheelers stolen on pretext of test ride recovered, two youth arrested

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two habitual offenders, who were targeting vehicle owners wanting to sell their two-wheelers by posting advertisements online, have been arrested by the North East division police.

The accused would approach the owners and were escaping with the vehicles under the pretext of a test ride. NearlyRs 15 lakh worth stolen two-wheelers have been recovered from the duo.

The accused are identified as Yasin Baig, 22, and Imran Khan, 24, both residents of DJ Halli. The accused were also stealing app-based two-wheelers by not returning them. The accused have stolen two-wheelers in Yelahanka, Banaswadi,Yeshwanthapur, Mahadevapura, Kothanur, Indiranagar, Govindapura, VV Puram, HSR Layout, and Doddaballapura rural police station limits. The police have recovered 19 two-wheelers from the duo.

The accused have been remanded in judicial custody.

