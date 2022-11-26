Error-free forms: Help centres at PU colleges

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following immense delays in the Common Entrance Test (CET) process, School Education Minister BC Nagesh and Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayan, during a joint press conference, announced that help centres would be set up in PU colleges.“A lot students are wrongly entering the RD number, father’s name, caste name, etc, in the CET applications. They are given seven or eight opportunities to correct the details, which further delays the rest of the process,” Ashwath Narayan said.

Each PU college which offers a science curriculum will see a help centre, the ministers said, adding that the students will be trained through video-conference. Ashwath Narayan said that the KEA will start training coordinators. A male and a female lecturer for every 100 students at the respective colleges will be present.

Meanwhile, Nagesh said that the merging of the Student Achievement Tracking System (SATS) at the SSLC level with KEA is also under consideration. “We are considering merging student-related information that are already available on the existing SAT system, so that these are automatically filled when the student fills out CET applications,” he said.

