Home Cities Bengaluru

Techie loses sports bicycle after ride on Nandi Hills

Speaking to TNIE from Hyderabad, Manthana said he and his son had cycled on Nandi Hills road last week.

Published: 26th November 2022 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery, Theft , Burglar, Thief

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: IT professional Pradeep Manthana (41), a cycling enthusiast who came all the way from Hyderabad to cycle on the Nandi Hills road for the first time, lost his brand new bicycle to some nifty thieves. He had come with his son and other family members, and brought along his Trek Domane SL5 sports bicycle worth Rs 2.71 lakh. The cycle was securely mounted on the car cycle rack, but all Manthana is left with now are unpleasant memories.

Speaking to TNIE from Hyderabad, Manthana said he and his son had cycled on Nandi Hills road last week. “We loved the place, so we decided to cycle again during the weekend. When we were going towards the hills in the car, we saw a cycle race going on. I parked the car near Hot Pot Hotel at Rani Circle in Devanahalli, leaving the cycle in the rack.

The bicycle was properly locked and tied to the rack. After watching the race, my son and I returned to the car in a span of five minutes and the cycle was gone,” he said. Unaware of the local police station, he surfed the net for details and reached the jurisdictional Devanahalli police station to file a complaint. “The theft happened between 9.45am and 9.50am last Saturday, though the complaint was filed later,” said Manthana, who has been cycling for the past four years to stay healthy.

“We are not ruling out the possibility of some locals behind the theft. We are checking CCTV footage in the vicinity. He has provided documents to claim ownership of the bicycle. The accused have not only broken the locks but also cut the rope in the rack to steal the cycle,” said an officer who is part of the investigation. Devanahalli police registered a case of theft under Section 379 of IPC. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Theft Pradeep Manthana Nandi Hills
India Matters
Supporters of the BJP during a rally on the eve of the Gujarat elections | PTI
Trust in the KHAP: How caste equations are at the heart of the 2022 Gujarat elections   
PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO successfully launches Oceansat-3, eight other customer satellites on their way to different orbit 
Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Photo |PTI)
Fighting Narendra Modi and RSS, but don't harbor hate for them in my heart: Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. (Photo | PTI)
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp