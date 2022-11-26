Vokkaligara Sangha official promises medical seat, cons contractor of Rs 35 lakh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An office-bearer of Rajya Vokkaligara Sangha has been accused of cheating a contractor of Rs 35 lakh by promising a medical seat at the Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences. In a complaint lodged with the High Grounds police, Shrinivas KR, a resident of Hanunantha Nagar, stated that the son of a relative could not secure a medical seat through NEET.

Hence, he approached Manjegowda MB, an office-bearer of the sangha, with whom he had an acquaintance. Manjegowda said he was close to the president of the sangha and he would help get a medical seat. He allegedly demanded Rs 35 lakh. The complainant stated he gave the money to Manjegowda and his wife at a star hotel in Vasanth Nagar on March 7.

“He had asked me to come to the president’s chamber three days later. When I went there, Manjegowda asked me to come after a week. However, I got to know that the admission process was over and tried to contact Manjegowda but he was unavailable.

Hence, I went to his residence in Mysuru where Manjegowda, his wife Meena, and one of his friends hurled filthy abuses and threatened me,” the complainant stated. The police have booked Manjegowda, Meena and others for cheating, criminal intimidation and other charges. “We have summoned Manjegowda to appear for enquiry,” the police said.

