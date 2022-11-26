Home Cities Bengaluru

Vokkaligara Sangha official promises medical seat, cons contractor of Rs 35 lakh

The police have booked Manjegowda, Meena and others for cheating, criminal intimidation and other charges.

Published: 26th November 2022 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

money fraud

 (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  An office-bearer of Rajya Vokkaligara Sangha has been accused of cheating a contractor of Rs 35 lakh by promising a medical seat at the Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences. In a complaint lodged with the High Grounds police, Shrinivas KR, a resident of Hanunantha Nagar, stated that the son of a relative could not secure a medical seat through NEET.

Hence, he approached Manjegowda MB, an office-bearer of the sangha, with whom he had an acquaintance. Manjegowda said he was close to the president of the sangha and he would help get a medical seat. He allegedly demanded Rs 35 lakh. The complainant stated he gave the money to Manjegowda and his wife at a star hotel in Vasanth Nagar on March 7.

“He had asked me to come to the president’s chamber three days later. When I went there, Manjegowda asked me to come after a week. However, I got to know that the admission process was  over and tried to contact Manjegowda but he was unavailable.

Hence, I went to his residence in Mysuru where Manjegowda, his wife Meena, and one of his friends hurled filthy abuses and threatened me,” the complainant stated. The police have booked Manjegowda, Meena and others for cheating, criminal intimidation and other charges. “We have summoned Manjegowda to appear for enquiry,” the police said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Supporters of the BJP during a rally on the eve of the Gujarat elections | PTI
Trust in the KHAP: How caste equations are at the heart of the 2022 Gujarat elections   
PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO successfully launches Oceansat-3, eight other customer satellites on their way to different orbit 
Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Photo |PTI)
Fighting Narendra Modi and RSS, but don't harbor hate for them in my heart: Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. (Photo | PTI)
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp