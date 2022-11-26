Why orange is the new green 

Jones Elish By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Fresh orange juice is a must-have of every bar around the world. Just a splash is all it takes to spruce up a drink and make it a delicious cocktail. It’s the make-or-break ingredient for classics like the screwdriver, the bruncher’s favourite mimosa or if you’re feeling adventurous, a tequila sunrise!

Most barkeeps would agree that the orange juice should be fresh in order to get that extra burst of flavour. However, it’s only when you make the juice yourself, do you realise the sheer quantity of this precious fruit that could be considered ‘waste’. Of course, a few of the peels can be used as garnish but we were determined to find a way to use it all!

So, we started using the leftover mixture to make fresh marmalade. The best part is that this jam is as versatile as the juice itself. It can be used to give a bittersweet twist to cocktails or on your morning toast, for a breakfast of champions.

Marmalade

Ingredients

Fresh orange pulp - 100 gm

Discarded orange

peel - 200gm

Jaggery - 100 gm

Water - 500ml

Method

Let the mixture slowly

boil on low heat till it reduces to from a jam.

The Lantern

Ingredients:

Whiskey - 60ml

Lime juice - 10ml

Homemade orange marmalade - 5 to 8gm

Ice cubes

Method: Pour all

ingredients

one-by-one in a cocktail shaker

Shake with lots of ice cubes

Pour it into an old-fashioned glass

Garnish it with orange peel or dehydrated orange

OG Fizz

Ingredients:

Gin - 60ml Homemade orange marmalade - 10gm

Ginger ale

Method:

Build gin and marmalade in a highball glass

Give it a stir

Top it up with ginger ale

Use dehydrated

orange as garnish

BENGALURU: Fresh orange juice is a must-have of every bar around the world. Just a splash is all it takes to spruce up a drink and make it a delicious cocktail. It’s the make-or-break ingredient for classics like the screwdriver, the bruncher’s favourite mimosa or if you’re feeling adventurous, a tequila sunrise! Most barkeeps would agree that the orange juice should be fresh in order to get that extra burst of flavour. However, it’s only when you make the juice yourself, do you realise the sheer quantity of this precious fruit that could be considered ‘waste’. Of course, a few of the peels can be used as garnish but we were determined to find a way to use it all! So, we started using the leftover mixture to make fresh marmalade. The best part is that this jam is as versatile as the juice itself. It can be used to give a bittersweet twist to cocktails or on your morning toast, for a breakfast of champions. Marmalade Ingredients Fresh orange pulp - 100 gm Discarded orange peel - 200gm Jaggery - 100 gm Water - 500ml Method Let the mixture slowly boil on low heat till it reduces to from a jam. The Lantern Ingredients: Whiskey - 60ml Lime juice - 10ml Homemade orange marmalade - 5 to 8gm Ice cubes Method: Pour all ingredients one-by-one in a cocktail shaker Shake with lots of ice cubes Pour it into an old-fashioned glass Garnish it with orange peel or dehydrated orange OG Fizz Ingredients: Gin - 60ml Homemade orange marmalade - 10gm Ginger ale Method: Build gin and marmalade in a highball glass Give it a stir Top it up with ginger ale Use dehydrated orange as garnish