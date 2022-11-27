Home Cities Bengaluru

Elderly man kills alcoholic son with dumbbells, surrenders

Frustrated over his torture, the Muniswamy killed his son and went to the police with the blood stained dumbbells. 

Published: 27th November 2022 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2022 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

death, Injury

(Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A senior citizen has surrendered before the police after killing his son with iron dumbbells at Devalapur in Hoskote sub-division under Anugondanahalli police station limits on Friday afternoon. The victim Thyagaraj is aged 38 and his father Muniswamy is aged 65. According to the police, Thyagaraj was harassing his parents. both daily wage labourers, for money to consume alcohol.

Unable to bear his torture, they had even moved out of the house and started staying with their daughter. Thyagaraj continued to harass them by visiting his sister’s residence. The victim is also alleged to have been beating his elderly parents if they did not give him money.

Frustrated over his torture, the Muniswamy killed his son and went to the police with the blood stained dumbbells. He has been arrested and remanded in judicial custody. “On Friday afternoon when Thyagaraj picked a fight with his father, the latter killed him by smashing his head with the dumbbells. After he surrendered, a team of police went to the spot and shifted the body to a mortuary.

After speaking to the other family members, we found out about the harassment by the victim,” said the police. The Anugondanahalli police of the Bengaluru rural police have registered a case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

Death Murder
Comments

