Aero India to be held from February 2023

Bengaluru-based defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will organise the event, in which exhibitors from across the world are expected to take part.

Published: 28th November 2022 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2022 03:07 AM   |  A+A-

Surya Kiran performing at the inaugural session of Aero India 2011 at Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 14th edition of Aero India will be held from February 13-17, 2023 at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka, announced the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Sunday. The previous edition of the biennial event was held in a hybrid model in 2021 due to Covid as there were several restrictions in place.

Asia’s premier air show which was traditionally held for five days was cut short to three. The 14th edition is scheduled for five days and the general public too will be allowed.

Bengaluru-based defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will organise the event, in which exhibitors from across the world are expected to take part. In the previous edition, over 500 companies from more than 35 countries had taken part.

Amid speculation and reports that the show would be shifted out of Bengaluru to Lucknow, Aero India 2021 was held in Bengaluru and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had clarified that Bengaluru was the best city to host the show.

“Most of the industries related to aerospace are located in Bengaluru and Karnataka. This makes the city the most ideal place to hold the air show,” Singh had stated.

