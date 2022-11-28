Home Cities Bengaluru

Auto driver stabs ex-lover after rejecting proposal

Police said Amuda and Nawaz were in a relationship, but Nawaz got married to another woman after which Amuda married Elumalai in 2014.

Published: 28th November 2022 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2022 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A mother of two was stabbed by her former boyfriend for not accepting his proposal to marry him, near Kadirayyana Palya in Indiranagar on Friday night. The injured has been identified as Amuda (26), a resident of Kadirayyana Palya, and the police are on the lookout for the accused Nawaz, an auto driver and a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, and his associate.

Police said Amuda and Nawaz were in a relationship, but Nawaz got married to another woman after which Amuda married Elumalai in 2014. She was living in Ambedkar Nagar with her husband, but Nawaz continued to pester her to marry him. Elumalai, who learnt about this, deserted his wife following which, she returned to her mother’s house in Kadirayyana Palya about a year ago.

“Nawaz, however, continued to stalk her. On Friday night, he went and knocked on her door asking her to come out as he had to talk to her personally, but she refused. About an hour later, she went out to bring chips for her children when Nawaz attacked her with a knife and stabbed her in the face, neck and back before escaping with an associate on a bike. We have taken up an attempt-to-murder case and are on the lookout for the accused,” the police added.

