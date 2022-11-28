Home Cities Bengaluru

Child panel must conduct balanced probe: KAMS 

The Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools, Karnataka (KAMS), has said that issues of juvenile violence and crimes are increasing, with teachers afraid to take action.

Published: 28th November 2022

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools, Karnataka (KAMS), has said that issues of juvenile violence and crimes are increasing, with teachers afraid to take action.
In a recent case, a parent sought an inquiry from the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) into the suspension of his two high school-going sons from their school. While sources said the suspension was done due to disciplinary issues, since the students were causing problems to their peers, the parent had alleged that the school had had a history of targeting his sons.

KAMS wrote to the commission, asking that the inquiry also consider the views of students who had allegedly fallen victim to the suspension. “With issues where children are threatening suicide for being pulled up for cheating by teachers and parents approaching KSCPCR for a school taking the minimum action to safeguard its students, teachers are afraid to take any action against disruptive students,” KAMS general secretary Shashi Kumar said.

He said the association had received complaints of students engaging in deviant activities, including smoking, drugs, drinking, driving and involving in gang wars.

“The issue of juvenile crime is increasing, and it has become a bad situation for other students, as well as teachers and parents trying to discipline the children. We have written to the commission to conduct an inquiry in a way that is respectful to the other students, who may have been affected by the suspended students’ actions as well, as many are afraid to come forward,” he said.

He added that KSCPCR should undertake inquiries that are problematic to students and parents, rather than undertaking individual inquiries in the interest of only one parent.

