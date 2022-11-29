Home Cities Bengaluru

Cops harassing officers: BBMP workers’ union

On Monday, about 30 officers had gathered at the union office in the Palike premises.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As investigation continues into the voter data tampering case in Shivajinagar, Chickpet and Mahadevapura assembly segments of the BBMP, the Palike workers’ union has alleged harassment by police and is contemplating seeking anticipatory bail for Electoral Revenue Officers (ERO) and Assistant Electoral Revenue Officers (AERO).

Union president Amruth Raj told TNIE that BBMP officers are facing police torture on the pretext of inquiry, and women officers are forced to sit till 10pm at the station concerned.

“Cases are registered under CrPC, including IPC 406, 419, 420 and 120B, charges have been pressed and notices sent. Hence, a representation was handed over to CM Basavaraj Bommai seeking his intervention for a single agency inquiry,” said Raj.

On Monday, about 30 officers had gathered at the union office in the Palike premises. “We have approached lawyers and will be securing anticipatory bail as on the pretext of inquiry, officers are being arrested. At least 10 to 15 more officials fear similar treatment,,” Raj saidDCP Central R Srinivas Gowda refuted charges of ‘harassment’. “We are going by the complaint given by senior BBMP officials,” he said.

