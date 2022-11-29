Home Cities Bengaluru

Diabetes checks at Namma Clinics for those over 30 

He said that 200 Namma Clinics are ready, of which 100 are to be inaugurated within the next month, and clinics in Bengaluru are to be inaugurated in a week.

Published: 29th November 2022 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Diabetes

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In order to curb non-communicable diseases (NCDs), the upcoming Namma Clinics will have diabetes screenings for everyone over the age of 30, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said here on Monday. He was speaking at the Arogya City Summit on Friday, organised by Arogya World and B.Pac, to stem the growth of NCDs. “The government has decided to start 438 ‘Namma Clinics’ in urban areas to manage and curb the rise in non-communicable diseases.

Such clinics are being started primarily to cater to people in slums and other areas where the poor reside. A database of people with and at risk of NCDs will be created after conducting mass screenings at Namma Clinics. Around 75% of diabetics are not receiving treatment. Therefore, everyone above the age of 30 is being screened for diabetes,” he said.

Sudhakar said the state government is aiming to conduct health checkups for 100 per cent of the state’s population in the next 18 months. “At least 50 per cent of the state’s population has already been screened for non-communicable diseases in the past three years. NCDs are bothering society more than infectious diseases and taking a heavy toll on developing and underdeveloped countries,” he said.

He said that 200 Namma Clinics are ready, of which 100 are to be inaugurated within the next month, and clinics in Bengaluru are to be inaugurated in a week. The BBMP has invited applications for doctors at clinics on a year-long contract basis. Interested candidates have been asked to apply in person to the BBMP Chief Health Officer with relevant original documents. Eligible candidates should have an MBBS degree and KMC registration.

ACTION AGAINST NURSING COLLEGES
Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said strict action will be taken against unlicensed nursing institutions in the state. “There are around 850 nursing colleges in the state. Some institutions were given permission by previous governments, without checking infrastructure. We will form a committee to conduct a review of these institutions. Appropriate action will be taken after we receive the report,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Diabetes Namma Clinics bengaluru
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp