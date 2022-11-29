Diabetes checks at Namma Clinics for those over 30 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In order to curb non-communicable diseases (NCDs), the upcoming Namma Clinics will have diabetes screenings for everyone over the age of 30, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said here on Monday. He was speaking at the Arogya City Summit on Friday, organised by Arogya World and B.Pac, to stem the growth of NCDs. “The government has decided to start 438 ‘Namma Clinics’ in urban areas to manage and curb the rise in non-communicable diseases.

Such clinics are being started primarily to cater to people in slums and other areas where the poor reside. A database of people with and at risk of NCDs will be created after conducting mass screenings at Namma Clinics. Around 75% of diabetics are not receiving treatment. Therefore, everyone above the age of 30 is being screened for diabetes,” he said.

Sudhakar said the state government is aiming to conduct health checkups for 100 per cent of the state’s population in the next 18 months. “At least 50 per cent of the state’s population has already been screened for non-communicable diseases in the past three years. NCDs are bothering society more than infectious diseases and taking a heavy toll on developing and underdeveloped countries,” he said.

He said that 200 Namma Clinics are ready, of which 100 are to be inaugurated within the next month, and clinics in Bengaluru are to be inaugurated in a week. The BBMP has invited applications for doctors at clinics on a year-long contract basis. Interested candidates have been asked to apply in person to the BBMP Chief Health Officer with relevant original documents. Eligible candidates should have an MBBS degree and KMC registration.

ACTION AGAINST NURSING COLLEGES

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said strict action will be taken against unlicensed nursing institutions in the state. “There are around 850 nursing colleges in the state. Some institutions were given permission by previous governments, without checking infrastructure. We will form a committee to conduct a review of these institutions. Appropriate action will be taken after we receive the report,” he said.

