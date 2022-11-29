One more held in voter data scam

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Halasuru Gate police, investigating the alleged voter data tampering and impersonation case, arrested one more person in this connection. Anil, a representative of Chilume Educational Cultural and Rural Development Organisation, was picked up from the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Police said that the accused was involved in an impersonation case and was absconding. “We will produce him before the court on Tuesday. So far, 11 people have been arrested, including 4 BBMP officials.”

Police first arrested Dharmesh and Renuka Prasad, Chilume staff from the Malleswaram office of the NGO, and after producing them in court, took them into eight-day police custody. Later, police managed to arrest NGO directors Kempegowda and Ravikumar, and later Lokesh.

The NGO, which was to engage in Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation, was reportedly involved in impersonation and tampering of voter data. Due to alleged manipulation of the poll process, the Election Commission suspended two IAS officers -- BBMP Special Commissioner S Rangappa and Bengaluru Urban DC K Srinivas, who were also Additional Electoral Registration Officers. The government appointed ZP CEO Sangappa as Bengaluru Urban DC and Solid Waste Commissioner Harish Kumar as Admin Commissioner with additional charge.

BENGALURU: The Halasuru Gate police, investigating the alleged voter data tampering and impersonation case, arrested one more person in this connection. Anil, a representative of Chilume Educational Cultural and Rural Development Organisation, was picked up from the outskirts of Bengaluru. Police said that the accused was involved in an impersonation case and was absconding. “We will produce him before the court on Tuesday. So far, 11 people have been arrested, including 4 BBMP officials.” Police first arrested Dharmesh and Renuka Prasad, Chilume staff from the Malleswaram office of the NGO, and after producing them in court, took them into eight-day police custody. Later, police managed to arrest NGO directors Kempegowda and Ravikumar, and later Lokesh. The NGO, which was to engage in Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation, was reportedly involved in impersonation and tampering of voter data. Due to alleged manipulation of the poll process, the Election Commission suspended two IAS officers -- BBMP Special Commissioner S Rangappa and Bengaluru Urban DC K Srinivas, who were also Additional Electoral Registration Officers. The government appointed ZP CEO Sangappa as Bengaluru Urban DC and Solid Waste Commissioner Harish Kumar as Admin Commissioner with additional charge.