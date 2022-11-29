Home Cities Bengaluru

Rider, pillion run over by BBMP garbage truck

The deceased are identified as M Mahesh, 35, and R Maruthi, 35, both residents of Maralukuntte near Sompura in Nelamangala taluk.

Published: 29th November 2022 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Accident, Road accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A bike rider and his pillion were killed on the spot after their bike was hit by a garbage truck, reportedly attached to the BBMP. The incident happened at Hulikuntte Gate in Doddabelavangala police station limits in Bengaluru Rural police limits, around 5pm Monday.

Fearing assault, the truck driver fled in his vehicle when other motorists who witnessed the accident, chased him for nearly 15km and caught him. Locals protested by not allowing police to shift the bodies from the spot. They also blocked the road, claiming garbage trucks are posing danger to the lives of motorists. They demanded that the local MLA visit the spot and also urged the authorities to close the MSGP waste tech park located in Chiguranahalli.

The deceased are identified as M Mahesh, 35, and R Maruthi, 35, both residents of Maralukuntte near Sompura in Nelamangala taluk. The incident happened on NH207. The truck driver, who fled from Doddabelavangala, was caught near Thyamgondalu, which is almost 15km from the accident spot.

“The rider and pillion died on the spot. The local MLA and civic authorities visited the area and managed to persuade the protesters,” Bengaluru district SP Mallikarjun Baladandi said. The protesters recalled the previous accident, where a 28-year-old rider lost his life due to a garbage truck on September 4, near Moogenahalli cross, in the same police station limits.

The bike rider, 28-year-old R Raja, a resident of Mavinakuntte village, had died after the truck hit his bike when he was going home after buying chicken. The truck was coming from the opposite direction. The driver had fled the scene after abandoning the truck. Residents had also protested with the same demands. Doddabelavangala police registered a case and are further investigating.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
road accident bengaluru
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp