Rider, pillion run over by BBMP garbage truck

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A bike rider and his pillion were killed on the spot after their bike was hit by a garbage truck, reportedly attached to the BBMP. The incident happened at Hulikuntte Gate in Doddabelavangala police station limits in Bengaluru Rural police limits, around 5pm Monday.

Fearing assault, the truck driver fled in his vehicle when other motorists who witnessed the accident, chased him for nearly 15km and caught him. Locals protested by not allowing police to shift the bodies from the spot. They also blocked the road, claiming garbage trucks are posing danger to the lives of motorists. They demanded that the local MLA visit the spot and also urged the authorities to close the MSGP waste tech park located in Chiguranahalli.

The deceased are identified as M Mahesh, 35, and R Maruthi, 35, both residents of Maralukuntte near Sompura in Nelamangala taluk. The incident happened on NH207. The truck driver, who fled from Doddabelavangala, was caught near Thyamgondalu, which is almost 15km from the accident spot.

“The rider and pillion died on the spot. The local MLA and civic authorities visited the area and managed to persuade the protesters,” Bengaluru district SP Mallikarjun Baladandi said. The protesters recalled the previous accident, where a 28-year-old rider lost his life due to a garbage truck on September 4, near Moogenahalli cross, in the same police station limits.

The bike rider, 28-year-old R Raja, a resident of Mavinakuntte village, had died after the truck hit his bike when he was going home after buying chicken. The truck was coming from the opposite direction. The driver had fled the scene after abandoning the truck. Residents had also protested with the same demands. Doddabelavangala police registered a case and are further investigating.

