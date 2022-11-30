Bengaluru man kills partner during argument by banging her head against wall

By ANI

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Police on Wednesday arrested a man who killed his partner after a heated argument in the Horamavu area of the city.

The deceased has been identified as Krishna Kumari, a resident of Nepal.

Krishna was a beautician by profession.

She was killed after her partner Santosh Dhami banged her head against a wall following an argument today, police said. They were reportedly living together for several years.

Bheemashankar S Guled, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), East Division, Bengaluru.

Further investigation is underway.

