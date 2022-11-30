Home Cities Bengaluru

Live streaming of university meets in December: Dr CN Ashwath Narayan

The information will include student fee, funds sanctioned, ongoing projects, and details of teac­hing and non-teaching staff.

Published: 30th November 2022 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2022 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Dr CN Ashwath Narayan

Karnataka IT-BT minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: IT-BT minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Tuesday said that live streaming of academic council finance committee and syndicate meetings of universities will be launched to mark the good governance month in December. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the programme on December 1, he said.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of the meeting, he said that over the last three years, December 25 has been celebrated as ‘good governance day’ to commemorate the birth anniversary of late Prime Minister AB Vajpayee.

However, this year, the entire month will be observed as good governance month in the departments of higher education, electronics/IT-BT and skill development, entrepreneurship and livelihood.

“Live streaming of meetings on social media will bring in transparency in the university’s administration,” he said. Universities have also been asked to upload all information on their websites by December 10. For constituent colleges, which do not have their websites, they can upload the information on the university website, he added. The information will include student fee, funds sanctioned, ongoing projects, and details of teac­hing and non-teaching staff.

To implement NEP, universities need to have an institution development plan which is mandatory as per the NITI Aayog.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr CN Ashwath Narayan Live streaming Universities meet
India Matters
Founder of NDTV Prannoy Roy. (File Photo | PTI)
Prannoy Roy 'legally' remains promoter of NDTV despite resignation from board of RRPR Holding
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public meeting ahead of Gujarat Assembly election in Ahmedabad. (Photo | PTI)
AAP might not open account in Gujarat, BJP will register unprecedented victory: Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi excise policy: ED arrests businessman Amit Arora on money laundering charges
Express illustrations. (Soumyadip Sinha)
Analysts differ on Q2FY23 GDP growth estimates; predictions range from 5.8%-6.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp