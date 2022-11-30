Live streaming of university meets in December: Dr CN Ashwath Narayan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: IT-BT minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Tuesday said that live streaming of academic council finance committee and syndicate meetings of universities will be launched to mark the good governance month in December. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the programme on December 1, he said.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of the meeting, he said that over the last three years, December 25 has been celebrated as ‘good governance day’ to commemorate the birth anniversary of late Prime Minister AB Vajpayee.

However, this year, the entire month will be observed as good governance month in the departments of higher education, electronics/IT-BT and skill development, entrepreneurship and livelihood.

“Live streaming of meetings on social media will bring in transparency in the university’s administration,” he said. Universities have also been asked to upload all information on their websites by December 10. For constituent colleges, which do not have their websites, they can upload the information on the university website, he added. The information will include student fee, funds sanctioned, ongoing projects, and details of teac­hing and non-teaching staff.

To implement NEP, universities need to have an institution development plan which is mandatory as per the NITI Aayog.

