Saleem’s 5-point pill for ORR traffic ills in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an effort to ease the movement of traffic on the Outer Ring Road (ORR), MA Saleem, Special Commissioner (Traffic), has come up with a five-point solution.

The ADGP-rank officer had an exhaustive meeting with the Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA), which resulted in the action plan. Saleem has also directed the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Whitefield Traffic subdivision, to immediately implement the plan, for which a review will be conducted on December 6.

Parking and encroachment of the Service Road, U-turns between the Marathahalli bridge and Yemlur, and Service Road on the Outer Ring Road from Hebbal flyover to Silk Board will be made one-way due to lack of the main carriageway because of BMRCL works, are some of the significant changes which will come into effect on the ORR.

Speaking to TNIE, HJ Thippeswamy, ACP, Whitefield traffic sub-division, said that a special drive has been undertaken to remove wrong parking along the service road on the ORR, which will be strictly enforced. “We have also requested the BBMP to clear the semi-structures on the pavements. The service road has been cleared of pushcart vendors.

At some stretch on the service road, traffic is slowing down as motorists are using a one-way stretch as a two-way. The issue is being sorted out by reverting to a one-way flow of traffic, while U-turns at some points will be shifted ahead to reduce snarls,” the ACP added.

BENGALURU: In an effort to ease the movement of traffic on the Outer Ring Road (ORR), MA Saleem, Special Commissioner (Traffic), has come up with a five-point solution. The ADGP-rank officer had an exhaustive meeting with the Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA), which resulted in the action plan. Saleem has also directed the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Whitefield Traffic subdivision, to immediately implement the plan, for which a review will be conducted on December 6. Parking and encroachment of the Service Road, U-turns between the Marathahalli bridge and Yemlur, and Service Road on the Outer Ring Road from Hebbal flyover to Silk Board will be made one-way due to lack of the main carriageway because of BMRCL works, are some of the significant changes which will come into effect on the ORR. Speaking to TNIE, HJ Thippeswamy, ACP, Whitefield traffic sub-division, said that a special drive has been undertaken to remove wrong parking along the service road on the ORR, which will be strictly enforced. “We have also requested the BBMP to clear the semi-structures on the pavements. The service road has been cleared of pushcart vendors. At some stretch on the service road, traffic is slowing down as motorists are using a one-way stretch as a two-way. The issue is being sorted out by reverting to a one-way flow of traffic, while U-turns at some points will be shifted ahead to reduce snarls,” the ACP added.