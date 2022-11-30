Home Cities Bengaluru

Saleem’s 5-point pill for ORR traffic ills in Bengaluru

Wrong parking on service road not allowed

Published: 30th November 2022 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2022 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an effort to ease the movement of traffic on the Outer Ring Road (ORR), MA Saleem, Special Commissioner (Traffic), has come up with a five-point solution.

The ADGP-rank officer had an exhaustive meeting with the Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA), which resulted in the action plan. Saleem has also directed the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Whitefield Traffic subdivision, to immediately implement the plan, for which a review will be conducted on December 6.

Parking and encroachment of the Service Road, U-turns between the Marathahalli bridge and Yemlur, and Service Road on the Outer Ring Road from Hebbal flyover to Silk Board will be made one-way due to lack of the main carriageway because of BMRCL works, are some of the significant changes which will come into effect on the ORR.

Speaking to TNIE, HJ Thippeswamy, ACP, Whitefield traffic sub-division, said that a special drive has been undertaken to remove wrong parking along the service road on the ORR, which will be strictly enforced. “We have also requested the BBMP to clear the semi-structures on the pavements. The service road has been cleared of pushcart vendors.

At some stretch on the service road, traffic is slowing down as motorists are using a one-way stretch as a two-way. The issue is being sorted out by reverting to a one-way flow of traffic, while U-turns at some points will be shifted ahead to reduce snarls,” the ACP added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru traffic MA Saleem
India Matters
Founder of NDTV Prannoy Roy. (File Photo | PTI)
Prannoy Roy 'legally' remains promoter of NDTV despite resignation from board of RRPR Holding
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public meeting ahead of Gujarat Assembly election in Ahmedabad. (Photo | PTI)
AAP might not open account in Gujarat, BJP will register unprecedented victory: Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi excise policy: ED arrests businessman Amit Arora on money laundering charges
Express illustrations. (Soumyadip Sinha)
Analysts differ on Q2FY23 GDP growth estimates; predictions range from 5.8%-6.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp