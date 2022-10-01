Home Cities Bengaluru

70,000 booklets on re-revised textbooks printed

Karnataka Text Book Society (KTBS) has completed the printing of ‘errata’ (booklet) of re-revised portions of revised textbooks approved by the state government.

Published: 01st October 2022 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Books

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Shilpa P
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Text Book Society (KTBS) has completed the printing of ‘errata’ (booklet) of re-revised portions of revised textbooks approved by the state government. As many as 70,000 copies of these booklets have been printed and the process of distributing them to 70,000 schools across the state will be completed within a week, said KTBS MD Madegowda M P.

Meanwhile, after more than four months since schools re-opened, the revised textbooks have been distributed to all schools, Madegowda said. The Education Department had taken up the printing of the revised textbooks at a cost of over Rs 200 crore, and the additional cost of the re-revised portions runs into Rs 12 lakh.

The now scrapped Textbook Revision Committee, headed by Rohit Chakratheertha, had revised the social science textbooks of classes 6-10 and the Kannada textbooks of classes 1-10. However, following objections from various quarters to the changes made, the Education Department took up a re-revision of textbooks and made eight corrections. These corrections are printed in the errata.

One booklet will be issued to every school in the state. When the printing of textbooks will be taken up for the next academic year, the corrections made during re-revision will be included in the respective textbooks, an official said.

Meanwhile, lessons/poems of seven authors, who withdrew their permission to publish their work in the syllabus of Kannada textbooks of classes 6, 9 and 10 will be dropped from textbooks from next year, Madegowda said.

“After receiving letters from authors demanding that their work be dropped from the syllabus, we wrote to them twice, requesting them to reconsider their decision. Since they did not agree, we have decided to drop their work,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Text Book Society KTBS
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo |PTI)
Kharge resigns as Leader of Opposition in RS; Digvijaya, Chidambaram in race to replace him 
Anti-CAA protests in Lucknow on December 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
UP: Police slap notice on 60 anti-CAA protesters, seek Rs 57 lakh in damages in Bijnor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 6th India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi launches 5G services at 6th India Mobile Congress
People watch on a large screen, as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech after a ceremony to sign the treaties for four regions of Ukraine to join Russia. (Photo | AP)
India abstains, Russia vetoes UNSC resolution on Moscow's 'illegal referenda' in 4 Ukraine regions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp