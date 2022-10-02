Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP demolition drive: Ball in Revenue Department court

Palike says anti-encroachment action stalled for now, as next set of properties yet to be identified 

Published: 02nd October 2022 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2022 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council (File photo| EPS)

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council (File photo| EPS)

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The BBMP, which started the demolition drive with much fury two weeks ago, has gone quiet over the last few days, claiming that it has done its duty for now and that the next set of properties has to be identified by the Revenue Department. But the Revenue Department says it is facing a shortage of surveyors to identify encroachments by buildings.

The entire Bengaluru East taluk has only 11 land surveyors, while the demand is for more than double of that. Also, the Revenue Department says the properties can be demolished only after hearing the version of alleged encroachers.

Bengaluru East Tahsildar Ajith Rai told The New Sunday Express, “Elevent land surveyors are surveying encroachments on storm water drains, lakes and other areas in KR Puram and Mahadevapura Assembly segments. There is a shortage of surveyors. We are trying hard to complete the process.”

He said, “Before demolishing properties, we need to send notices and conduct hearings. Only after giving enough time to property owners, can we go ahead with the demolition.” Executive Engineer, Storm Water Drains, R Malati, said, “The encroachment removal drive is being conducted based on the court order. Over the last few days, we are only conducting surveys. After tahsildar’s notice, hearing and the orders, we will deploy demolition teams.”

The BBMP recently said after a two-weeks drive in September, around 5,000 metres of storm water drains have been cleared in the Mahadevapura zone. Some properties were spared as the owners approached the court and obtained stay. Palike Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath had instructed the department concerned to file caveats and proceed. Chief Engineer of Storm Water Drain Department M Lokesh said that of over 60 properties that had obtained stay, caveats will be issued to 29 properties and demolition will be taken up after orders from the Bengaluru East tahsildar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
demolition drive BBMP
India Matters
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Former UP CM Mulayam's health deteriorates, shifted to ICU 
To step out of Telangana: KCR with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during a meeting in Patna, on August 31, 2022. (File Photo | PTI)
KCR's plan to foray into national politics on track; announcement on Oct 5
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CBI makes social media debut ahead of Interpol General Assembly 
Looking Back: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched Mangalyaan , its spacecraft bound for Planet Mars, from Sriharikota. (File Photo)
With drained battery & no fuel, India's Mars Orbiter craft quietly bids adieu 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp