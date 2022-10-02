BBMP demolition drive: Ball in Revenue Department court

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BBMP, which started the demolition drive with much fury two weeks ago, has gone quiet over the last few days, claiming that it has done its duty for now and that the next set of properties has to be identified by the Revenue Department. But the Revenue Department says it is facing a shortage of surveyors to identify encroachments by buildings.

The entire Bengaluru East taluk has only 11 land surveyors, while the demand is for more than double of that. Also, the Revenue Department says the properties can be demolished only after hearing the version of alleged encroachers.

Bengaluru East Tahsildar Ajith Rai told The New Sunday Express, “Elevent land surveyors are surveying encroachments on storm water drains, lakes and other areas in KR Puram and Mahadevapura Assembly segments. There is a shortage of surveyors. We are trying hard to complete the process.”

He said, “Before demolishing properties, we need to send notices and conduct hearings. Only after giving enough time to property owners, can we go ahead with the demolition.” Executive Engineer, Storm Water Drains, R Malati, said, “The encroachment removal drive is being conducted based on the court order. Over the last few days, we are only conducting surveys. After tahsildar’s notice, hearing and the orders, we will deploy demolition teams.”

The BBMP recently said after a two-weeks drive in September, around 5,000 metres of storm water drains have been cleared in the Mahadevapura zone. Some properties were spared as the owners approached the court and obtained stay. Palike Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath had instructed the department concerned to file caveats and proceed. Chief Engineer of Storm Water Drain Department M Lokesh said that of over 60 properties that had obtained stay, caveats will be issued to 29 properties and demolition will be taken up after orders from the Bengaluru East tahsildar.

