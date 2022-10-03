Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Stray dogs maul boy near Horamavu in KR Puram

BENGALURU: An 8-year-old boy was left grievously wounded after he was mauled by a pack of a stray dog on Sunday. Eranna, the victim’s father, who works at a plant nursery, said the incident occurred around 11.30 am on Sunday when the boy was out playing near Horamavu in KR Puram.

“Suddenly, 4-5 dogs pounced on my son, biting him on the head, neck and thigh region. Due to the severity of the bites on the head and neck, five stitches have been put on,” said Eranna. He added that the boy was first taken to KR Puram Government Hospital, but was later shifted to a private hospital.

After initial treatment, he was referred to a bigger hospital. “The boy was initially in shock, but is now talking normally and is on a regular diet. We are at Victoria Hospital for further treatment and observation since his wounds are severe,” said the boy’s father.

The BBMP Animal Husbandry Department, which has to monitor such cases, was not aware of the incident. “I am not aware of the incident. However, as per Palike norms, we will compensate and reimburse the amount spent on the treatment,” said Ravikumar Mysore, Joint Director, BBMP Animal Husbandry Department.

He added that officials will be deployed at the location of the incident, and dogs in that area will be captured and kept in observation for rabies.

