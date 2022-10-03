Mahatma gave direction to freedom struggle: CM Basavaraj Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Gandhi Jayanti was celebrated in Bengaluru with much pomp as citizens hit the streets to engage in cleanup drives, and spread awareness about the protection of water bodies in the city, keeping with the Mahatma’s vision.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who garlanded a statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the Vidhana Soudha and Vikas Soudha premises on Sunday, said that Gandhi is a source of inspiration for the nation.

“Gandhiji suffered a lot of humiliation and insults during his lifetime but he fought against them. He dedicated his life and everything he had to the cause of the nation. It was Mahatma who gave a new direction and dimension to the country’s freedom struggle. He gave two weapons to the nation, truth and non-violence,” he said.

BBMP officials celebrated Gandhi Jayanti on Sunday as well with BBMP administrator Rakesh Singh and BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath offering floral tributes to the Gandhi statue on MG Road. Apartment complexes like Prestige Misty Waters also collaborated with BBMP to organise cleanathons and plog runs, under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

A bikeathon was also organised on Sunday, in which over 45 bikes and 20 jeeps participated. Several Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) also took up plantation drives across the city. Children dressed as Bapu wearing round glasses, and khadi. In Raj Bhavan, cultural programmes and dance performances were held.

