DULT, BMRCL bag infra awards

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka agencies, Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), have bagged awards in the second edition of Urban Infra awards in five categories, organised by a Urban Infra Communications, a specialised Infra PR company.

The Most Innovative Urban Mobility Leader award, under the industrial category, was bagged by V Manjula, commissioner of Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT). Under the corporate category, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) won the Best Public Transport of Silicon Valley award and Bharat Electronics Limited won the Excellence in Indigenous Innovation for Rail and Metro Systems award. Under the transit and mobility category- the most preferred transit system award was bagged by Hubballi-Dharwad Bus Rapid Transit Systems Limited. DULT also bagged an award of the most admired city planning body for urban development under the City Infrastructure category.

Director of business development and corporate communications, Urban Infra Communications Vinod Shah said that this is the second edition of the awards, and the first was held in 2020. He added that a five member jury chooses the winners, based on work done in the past and projects planned ahead. Manjula (DULT) told TNIE that the award will boost the morale of young staffers in organisation to strive and improve mobility in the state.

