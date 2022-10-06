Bengaluru turns Bengal ooru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Throughout the entirety of this week, the city has had a Sunday feel to it with the air heavy with festive fervour. Durga Pujo, Navratri and Dasara celebrations have returned in full swing, after two years of the pandemic. In Jakkur, Amader pujo brought many Bengalis and Bengalureans together to partake in the prayers and cultural activities. Preparations beganin June with Riniki Ghosh, cultural coordinator of Amader pujo, encouraging children to participate by personally visiting homes around the area. “Rehearsals on weekends extended for long hours. And as we got closer to the dates, we practised during weekdays as well,” says Ghosh, an English teacher for over 25 years. The energy was palpable with a number of cultural activities lined up, including a music performance – vocals and harmonica accompaniment – by the members themselves. On Saptami, which fell on Sunday, children staged a performance – in a combination of Bengali and English — Roop Kathar Rajyo; Bangla Adhunik; which culminated in a dance performance. “This is the second time we are hosting this pujo, last year it was quite low-key since the pandemic was still looming large,” says Ghosh, adding, “The idea is to give a platform to those who need to showcase their talent. That’s what we are all about.”