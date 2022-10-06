KCET: KEA  counselling dates out

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After numerous delays, Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the schedule for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) counselling. According to the schedule, the document verification process will begin on October 7 and go on till October 8 at the KEA office.

Display of seat matrix and fee structure will also be made available on the KEA website on October 7. Candidates can download verification slips from the website between October 7 and 10. Option entry for eligible candidates in the order of preference will be between 6 pm on October 7 and 4 pm on October 11.

Publication of mock allotment results will be on October 13, with provision to change candidates’ options (including adding, deleting, modifying, reordering or altering their options) between 6 pm of October 13 and 4 pm on October 15. Real seat allotment results will be published on October 17 after 2 pm. The last date for reporting to colleges for choice 1 candidates is 5.30 pm on October 22.

For further details check the KEA website: http://kea.kar.nic.in/

