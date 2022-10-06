Home Cities Bengaluru

The dark side of celebrations: Over 200 tons of waste collected in Bengaluru

Half-day work by pourakarmikas leads to pile-up; More auto-tippers to be utilised 

Idols of Goddess Durga being immersed at Ulsoor Lake in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Shashidhar Byrappa

By Yakoob Mohammed
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Dasara being celebrated with much fervour this year, as the festivities were held without any Covid restrictions, waste piled up at various places and markets has become a concern for residents. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said that tonnes of green waste has been left uncleared at market places as more waste is expected due to the three day festival.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Chief Marshal BBMP said the extra wet waste or green waste during Dasara could be around 500 tonnes in the Palike limits. “Today alone, we cleared 200 tonnes and the rest of the waste will be cleared by Thursday,” he said.

Plantain leaves and other festive materials left at K R Market

The Palike has pressed 70 extra compactors for this purpose. The clearing work has been hit as many Pourakarmikas are celebrating the festival and contractors were engaged in puja. The chief marshal said, the waste management was affected, but this will be cleared by tomorrow.

Solid Waste Management Commissioner Harish Kumar said that waste had piled up at many places, as vendors who sold plantain stem, mango leaves and flowers have left the waste on the spot after the business was over. People leave ash gourd on the street in small areas and streets after puja.

“As our pourakarmikas are on a half-day leave, there was a garbage pile. Bigger piles were noticed at concentrated areas like market places,” said Harish Kumar. He added that unlike animal waste, green waste does not stink and it will be handled well and can be used as manure after processing.

Some of the places that witnessed Dasara waste pile are KR Market, RT Nagar, near CBI R0ad, Madivala Market, Malleshwaram, Yeshwanthpura, Basavangudi and the BBMP has instructed the contractors concerned to clear it by deploying its auto tippers and compactors on Thursday and list the mounds of green waste removed.

