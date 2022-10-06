Two drown while immersing Durga idol in Sunakalpalya lake

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two people who went to a lake to immerse an idol of Goddess Durga drowned on Wednesday evening. The deceased have been identified as Somesh (21) and Jitu (22), who hail from Maharashtra. Police said the incident occurred at Sunakalpalya Lake in front of Savan Darbar Ashram on Uttarahalli-Kengeri Road in Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

“As part of Dasara celebrations, Ram Ratan, who also hails from Maharashtra, had offered puja to the idol at his home in Rajarajeshwari Nagar. He along with four others went to the lake to immerse the idol during which Somesh and Jitu drowned. Efforts are on fish their bodies out,” the police said.

BENGALURU: Two people who went to a lake to immerse an idol of Goddess Durga drowned on Wednesday evening. The deceased have been identified as Somesh (21) and Jitu (22), who hail from Maharashtra. Police said the incident occurred at Sunakalpalya Lake in front of Savan Darbar Ashram on Uttarahalli-Kengeri Road in Rajarajeshwari Nagar. “As part of Dasara celebrations, Ram Ratan, who also hails from Maharashtra, had offered puja to the idol at his home in Rajarajeshwari Nagar. He along with four others went to the lake to immerse the idol during which Somesh and Jitu drowned. Efforts are on fish their bodies out,” the police said.