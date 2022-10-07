A time to share love and letters

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Postal Department is set to celebrate Postal Week starting next week by bringing orphaned, underprivileged children and senior citizens together to spend time on October 14. Speaking to TNIE, Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka, S Rajendra Kumar said, “It will give everyone an opportunity to bond with each other in the traditional role of grandparents and grandchildren. We are in talks with NGOs to facilitate this by identifying the right people.”

Some retired postal employees will also take up the role of grandparents. “The seniors will be goaded to write letters to the children they are introduced to on the day. We expect a total of 100 participants. A senior and a junior will form a pair, who will also take part in a quiz event,” he added. The day-long event will take place at the GPO. The Postal Week is an annual event held from October 9 to October 16.

Walking 7km every day

Kumar has been walking 7 km every day since October 2 to follow Centre’s Fit India Freedom Run 3.0 under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative observed from October 2 to October 31. “I have been walking 3.5 km from my residence at Museum Road to the CPMG office on Palace Road and back. I hope it also inspires staff in the Postal Department if they stay near the office,” he told TNIE. “I am enjoying it. I walk via Cubbon Park, and taking new routes to my workplace,” he said of his experience.

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Postal Department is set to celebrate Postal Week starting next week by bringing orphaned, underprivileged children and senior citizens together to spend time on October 14. Speaking to TNIE, Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka, S Rajendra Kumar said, “It will give everyone an opportunity to bond with each other in the traditional role of grandparents and grandchildren. We are in talks with NGOs to facilitate this by identifying the right people.” Some retired postal employees will also take up the role of grandparents. “The seniors will be goaded to write letters to the children they are introduced to on the day. We expect a total of 100 participants. A senior and a junior will form a pair, who will also take part in a quiz event,” he added. The day-long event will take place at the GPO. The Postal Week is an annual event held from October 9 to October 16. Walking 7km every day Kumar has been walking 7 km every day since October 2 to follow Centre’s Fit India Freedom Run 3.0 under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative observed from October 2 to October 31. “I have been walking 3.5 km from my residence at Museum Road to the CPMG office on Palace Road and back. I hope it also inspires staff in the Postal Department if they stay near the office,” he told TNIE. “I am enjoying it. I walk via Cubbon Park, and taking new routes to my workplace,” he said of his experience.