Bengaluru North varsity confers honorary doctorate on thespian Ananth Nag

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Popular actor Ananth Nag was conferred an honorary doctorate by Bengaluru North University (BNU) on Friday. Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, who conferred the degree, hailed the university’s decision to honour the actor with a Doctor of Literature at a time when the latter is celebrating his golden jubilee in the industry. “The university has honoured itself by awarding a doctorate to the talented actor. Both Ananth Nag and his late brother Shankar Nag had played a crucial role in bringing about political change in Karnataka through former CM Ramakrishna Hegde,” he said. The minister also said that the actor is known for his studiousness and thoughtfulness, which has left a mark on the general public.