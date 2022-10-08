Home Cities Bengaluru

PayCM campaign to be part of Congress’ BBMP poll strategy: Priyank Kharge

The PayCM campaign going viral itself shows how angry the citizens are, he claimed.

Published: 08th October 2022 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2022 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar and Randeep Surjewala paste a ‘PayCM’poster in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa, EPS)

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress in Karnataka has decided to make use of the recent ‘PayCM’ campaign to target the BJP in the run up to the elections to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections. The Karnataka High Court had recently set December 31, 2022, as deadline to complete the election process to the civic body.

Head of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee communication wing Priyank Kharge said pothole-filled roads, recent flooding of the IT corridor and 40% commission allegation by contractors show the maladministration of the BJP in the state. The PayCM campaign going viral itself shows how angry the citizens are, he claimed.

“A few contractors went a step ahead alleging a 50% commission system in BBMP. All these charges  will be part of our campaign for the BBMP polls,” Kharge added. Former Bengaluru Development Minister R Ramalinga Reddy said, “We will ask people to compare our regime with the present rule. When the BJP first came to power, the city started to stink as they failed to manage waste. The issue of potholes was there during their first tenure and is also there now. There is rampant corruption in the administration. A special manifesto will be compiled by holding consultations with members of the public and experts.”

He further said that the recent flooding and pollution of lakes will be highlighted before the voters.
Meanwhile, BJP Bengaluru South president NR Ramesh said the allegations made by the Congress will not stand any chance if it goes to courts as they don’t have any evidence. “Their (Congress) own government was tainted. As many as 13 ministers faced FIRs during Siddaramaiah’s term.  Contractors were given Rs  900 crore by forming an empowered committee which clipped powers of the BBMP commissioner. The committee cleared inflated bills which were at least 38% above the project cost. We will also corner the Congress by making public the scams of their rule,” he added.

