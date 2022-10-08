Woman falls on track while rushing to board train in Bengaluru, dies

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a tragic incident that took place on Saturday morning at the Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) at Baiyappanahalli, a 31-year-old woman lost her life after slipping and falling onto the tracks just when the Kamakhya AC Superfast Express was departing. Her 3-year-old daughter and mother were on board the train which continued its journey.

Sheetal, was travelling from Bengaluru to New Alipurdaur station in West Bengal. The Train numbered 12551, had departed from Platform One at 9.03 am when the accident happened.

According to an eyewitness, “The woman stepped out of her AC coach to buy some chips for her daughter at a stall in the platform. When she noticed the train was moving, she ran to board the train and slipped and fell onto the tracks. An alert Government Railway Police constable Shivaraj who was patrolling on the platform immediately pulled her out onto the platform.” A Railway Protection Force later helped him.

When the woman was pulled out of the tracks, one of her hands was heavily fractured and dangling. “She spoke to us in Hindi and told her she was alright and to be careful when moving her hand as it was injured. We shifted her by ambulance to Bowring Hospital and she died there shortly,” the source said.

Sadly the family continued on their journey on the train unaware of her fall. “She gave us a contact number as soon as we rescued her to alert her mother. We called her but it was not answered.”

A hospital doctor told The New Indian Express, “Outwardly she appears to have suffered only a fracture in her right hand. We are suspecting an internal head injury to be the cause of her death and a post-mortem will give us the correct picture.”

Another railway source said, “We are all upset. Seeing only the hand injury initially, we thought it was one of those happy stories with a life being saved due to alert railway cops. Sadly, it ended in a tragedy.”

Kamakhya Express used to depart from Bengaluru Cantonment station and was recently shifted to the newly launched SMVT.

