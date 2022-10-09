Bengaluru: Jobless techie makes hoax bomb calls to chief secy office, held

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 41-year-old software engineer, who is allegedly going through mental issues over his troubled marriage and career, has been arrested for making three hoax calls to the office of the Chief Secretary in Vidhana Soudha on Friday, claiming that he has planted bombs. The calls were made around 2.06 pm from his mobile phone. In a joint operation by the team of Central, South East division police along with the jurisdictional Hebbagodi police of the Bengaluru Rural police, the accused was picked up from his house in Hebbagodi on the Hosur Main Road on Friday night by tracking his phone.

The accused Prashanth is a native of Hosapete in Vijayanagara district. He is a mechanical engineer but works as a techie, and stays with his parents after divorcing his wife.Prashanth was distraught over successive breakups too.

Making calls a habit

He reportedly lost his job around seven months back, and was suffering from psychological issues. He has allegedly made such calls to other places, and has made it a habit, selecting contact details randomly from the internet.

“The staffers of the CS’ office immediately alerted the Vidhana Soudha security police about the hoax calls, and the information was passed on to the police. Vidhana Soudha police have registered a case. He has no criminal antecedents, but seems to be suffering from psychological issues,” said an officer.

