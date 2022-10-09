Karnataka HC judge flags bad upkeep of Bengaluru hospitals

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a surprise visit to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital and KC General Hospital, Karnataka High Court Justice B Veerappa noticed that there was a lack of cleanliness, hygiene and poor maintenance.

He told media persons at Bowring Hospital that the visit was undertaken to evaluate how the system is functioning in Bengaluru. He flagged the hospital system, hygiene and cleanliness, and added that although support was provided by the government, there is a lack of maintenance.

There are no clean beds, proper storage of medical supplies, issues with clearance of waste and absence of doctors were noticed. It was also found that five of six doctors in a department were on leave, and the superintendent had not reached the hospital by 10:30 am.

At KC General hospital, the situation was better compared to Bowring Hospital. Justice Veerappa noticed that in the emergency department a patient’s body was lying since 5.30am. The hospital said the police were informed but no action was taken. Suitable actions were taken after his visit. Issues of cleanliness and lack of Group D staff were noticed, said Dr Satish P, who interacted with Justice Veerappa.

BENGALURU: In a surprise visit to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital and KC General Hospital, Karnataka High Court Justice B Veerappa noticed that there was a lack of cleanliness, hygiene and poor maintenance. He told media persons at Bowring Hospital that the visit was undertaken to evaluate how the system is functioning in Bengaluru. He flagged the hospital system, hygiene and cleanliness, and added that although support was provided by the government, there is a lack of maintenance. There are no clean beds, proper storage of medical supplies, issues with clearance of waste and absence of doctors were noticed. It was also found that five of six doctors in a department were on leave, and the superintendent had not reached the hospital by 10:30 am. At KC General hospital, the situation was better compared to Bowring Hospital. Justice Veerappa noticed that in the emergency department a patient’s body was lying since 5.30am. The hospital said the police were informed but no action was taken. Suitable actions were taken after his visit. Issues of cleanliness and lack of Group D staff were noticed, said Dr Satish P, who interacted with Justice Veerappa.