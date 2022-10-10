Home Cities Bengaluru

Nailing the festive look

Whether you are hosting festivities or hopping to three different parties, you’ll indeed have a packed calendar this month.

By Anuja Pandey
BENGALURU:  Whether you are hosting festivities or hopping to three different parties, you’ll indeed have a packed calendar this month. This month needs more makeup looks, extensive hair styling, and various fashion statements with jewellery and clothes. When one is party hopping in a single day, then one needs to be up for smart styling as salon visits are undoubtedly not possible.

Whilst soaking in these festive vibes, it is tricky to look your best on each occasion. Let us see how you can change your looks. 1. Hairstyling: This can give a totally revamped look to each one of us. From sleek and chic straight hair to effortless casual waves or head-turning curls, you can do it all at home.

And since we fashionistas are more mindful of the products we prefer to use, we need safe, healthy styling innovations to keep our hair and skin in the best shape. Vidyut Kaul, head- of personal health, Philips Indian Subcontinent, says, “We have launched a new range of female grooming products which aims to provide active care to the consumer’s hair while also providing a premium styling experience.

With UV protection technology introduced in our latest range of products, we want to ensure that the hair health of our consumers remains intact while offering them styled hair.” 2. Kurtas styled differently: This year kurtas coupled with skirts or palazzos, churidars or patialas, long or short kurtis can be styled comfortably to dance and yet be stylish.

Every time you style it differently, it changes the look dramatically. Kurtas are a part of the festive brigade, be it in cotton, silk, silk blends with cotton, tussar, Ajrakh print, handloom weaving, zari embroidery, floral prints or hand embroidery. “Rich hues, intricate embroideries, bold prints and sustainable fits add to our belief in this silhouette that kurtas are classic,” says Dipali Patwa, the group head of brand, community and digital, Fabindia Limited.

She further adds, “This festive season we have a collection that pays homage to the rich heritage and techniques of India juxtaposed with vibrant colour and craft to create those special festive ensembles. Not to miss this season is our Kurta is Festive collection.” 3. Makeup looks: The hack to achieve a perfectly sculpted face and different looks is to either accentuate the eyes or lips or cheekbones or sometimes go all out. Mamta Naik, associate vice president, of product development, at SUGAR Cosmetics says,

“This fun & frolic of festivities comes with long hectic nights and opting for comfortable and long-lasting makeup and being always photo-ready is of utmost importance. Opting for waterproof products, and using the right setting mists and powders would be the best trick to make your makeup stay put all night long.” This festive season, make sure you are comfortable, confident and bold in your own skin and are able to manage styling various looks impeccably.

